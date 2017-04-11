TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North
Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French
presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 18,747.87, while
the broader Topix shed 0.3 percent to 1,495.10, though
trading was slow with the turnover at the Tokyo Stock Exchange's
main board hitting its lowest in almost a month.
Exporter stocks such as machineries and electric
machineries led the losses, with fall of 1.1 percent
and 0.8 percent respectively, while shippers fell 1.5
percent.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)