TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.

Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 18,335.63, its lowest close since early December.

The index has lost 1.8 percent on the week, its fifth straight weekly loss. The broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,459.07.