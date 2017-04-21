BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to 1-1/2 week highs on Friday as global investors bet that U.S. tax reforms are gaining traction, but Fujifilm Holdings tumbled after delaying the release of its earnings because of an accounting probe.
The Nikkei 225 share average gained 1.0 percent to 18,620.75, its highest closing level since April 11.
For the week, it gained 1.6 percent, posting its first weekly gain in six weeks.
Traders said sentiment was lifted by overnight comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said the Trump administration will "very soon" unveil a tax reform plan and expects it will be approved by Congress this year whether a healthcare overhaul happens or not.
The dollar held steady versus the yen at 109.32 yen after rising 0.4 percent on Thursday, lifting automakers and other exporters.
However, Fujifilm Holdings Corp tumbled 4 percent after it postponed its earnings report over an investigation into accounting practices at an overseas unit.
The broader Topix gained 1.1 percent to 1,488.58 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.1 percent to 13,321.58. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cash, people and equipment are pouring into the prolific Permian shale basin in Texas as business booms in the largest U.S. oilfield. But one group of investors is heading the other way - concerned that shale may become a victim of its own success.
June 16 Companies with big operations in Texas's Permian shale region rose sharply in late 2016, but have pulled back in 2017 as oil prices have come under renewed pressure. The following is a list of 10 major Permian players: Name RIC YTD pct P/E ratio change Callon Petroleum CPE.N -29.9 14.1 Centennial Resources CDEV.O -23.8 49.0 Concho Resources CXO.N