TOKYO May 30 Japan's Nikkei share average
inched down on Tuesday as the market felt the weight of a
stronger yen, although a rise by index heavyweight SoftBank
helped curb the losses.
The Nikkei ended the day 0.02 percent lower at
19,677.85. It had slipped to as low as 19,570.13 as the yen
gained against the dollar due to fresh political uncertainty in
Europe.
SoftBank rose 2.8 percent following reports that British
chip designer ARM Holdings, which it controls, announced a new
chip design.
The broader Topix rose 0.16 percent to 1,572.67.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)