TOKYO, June 1 Japan's Nikkei share average
gained on Thursday, snapping a four-day losing run, lifted by
upbeat domestic data and a weaker yen.
The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 19,860.03.
Indicators released on Thursday showed domestic companies
picked up the pace of capital expenditures in the January-March
quarter, brightening sentiment towards the corporate Japan.
The yen posted modest losses against the dollar, as its
earlier run to a two-week high against the greenback was met
with steady profit-taking.
The broader Topix climbed 1.1 percent to 1,586.14
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.2 percent to
14,142.82.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)