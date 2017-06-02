* Nikkei adds 2.5 pct weekly gains
* Both volume and turnover highest in nearly a month
* Financials, exporters in demand
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 2 Japan's Nikkei share average broke
through the 20,000-point level for the first time since December
2015 on Friday as strong U.S. economic data and a weaker yen
boosted investor confidence.
The Nikkei climbed 1.6 percent to 20,177.28 points,
its highest close since mid-August 2015. For the week, it gained
2.5 percent.
Both trading volume and turnover were heavy, with 2.3
billion shares changing hands on the main board with a trading
value of 3.2 trillion yen, both the highest level since May 8.
The broader Topix advanced 1.6 percent to 1,612.20.
The threshold of "20,000 is a big technical and
psychological level for traders, so we should be not be
surprised if we see some resistance at this level," said Gavin
Parry, managing director at Parry International Trading Ltd.
Traders added that when there is a recovery seen in the
global environment, there is a greater focus on Japan Inc.
earnings, which saw profit growth of 16 percent in the fiscal
year through March.
"Japanese stocks would have risen to this level earlier if
we did not see global risks and the rising yen," said Norihiro
Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities.
But U.S. political turmoil could unnerve investors next week
again, Fujito said.
Former FBI Director James Comey will testify next Thursday
before a U.S. Senate panel investigating Russia's alleged
meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, in a hearing that could add
to difficulties facing President Donald Trump.
"The market is worried that the allegations against Trump
over his interference with a federal investigation would delay
his efforts on tax cuts and economic policy," Fujito said,
adding that there is also a risk that the dollar will fall
against the yen, hurting Japanese stocks.
This week's gains have also pushed the Nikkei into
overbought territory on a technical basis, with its Relative
Strength Index (RSI) at 77, leaving it vulnerable to profit
taking.
Cyclical sectors were pushed up by recovering risk appetite,
with financials and exporters outperforming.
Nomura Holdings jumped 5.3 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group soared 4.4 percent, while insurer T&D
Holdings surged 4.1 percent. Subaru Corp added
3.9 percent and Kyocera Corp advanced 3.3 percent.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Kim Coghill)