GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday, surrendering the 20,000 level after losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
The Nikkei ended down 1 percent at 19,979.90, moving away from Friday's high of 20,239.81, which was its loftiest since August 2015.
U.S. stocks edged down on Monday, and a stronger currency also weighed on Japanese shares.
The dollar dropped 0.7 percent to 109.69 yen, swooning to six-week lows despite wide market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its June 13-14 meeting.
The broader Topix shed 0.8 percent to 1,596.44, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.9 percent to 14,235.25.
