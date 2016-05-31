TOKYO May 31 Japanese stocks rose for a fifth
straight day on Tuesday as growing expectations of an imminent
U.S. interest rate hike helped the dollar hold onto recent gains
against the yen, supporting exporter shares.
Turnover on the broader market hit a more than one month
high. Analysts say U.S. index provider MSCI's review of the
component stocks of some of its indexes, which include Japanese
counters, led to increased trading activity of such stocks.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.0 percent to
17,234.98.
The broader Topix gained 1.0 percent to 1,379.80.
Turnover was 2.874 trillion yen, the highest level since April
28.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.0 percent
at 12,453.26.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sam Holmes)