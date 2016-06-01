By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, June 1
TOKYO, June 1 Japanese stocks ended lower on
Wednesday, snapping a five-session winning streak, as a stronger
yen triggered profit-taking and dimmed the earnings outlook for
exporters.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.6 percent to
16,955.73 points. Sell orders accelerated late in the day after
the dollar fell below 110 yen, souring sentiment.
Shares of home appliance and electronics exporter Panasonic
Corp slid 2 percent while Toyota Motor Corp
declined 0.5 percent and tire maker Bridgestone Corp
slipped 1.2 percent.
Total volume on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section was
subdued at 1.995 billion shares. Turnover was 2.115 trillion yen
($1 billion), well below Tuesday's 1-month high of 2.874
trillion yen but above Monday's 1.560 trillion yen.
Japanese mobile app firms surged on news reports that
messaging app operator Line Corp will soon launch its IPO and be
listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Internet advertising and mobile app developer Adways Inc
soared 7.7 percent while mobile content firms Neos Corp
and Imagineer Co Ltd gained 5.9 percent and
4.8 percent, respectively. Mobile games developer Ateam Inc
rose 2.8 percent.
The broader Topix fell 1.3 percent to 1,362.07 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 ended the day 1.4 percent
lower at 12,283.58.
($1 = 109.9600 yen)
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Kim Coghill)