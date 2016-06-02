TOKYO, June 2 Japanese stocks suffered their biggest daily percentage drop in a month on Thursday hit by a stronger yen, while global concerns such as the upcoming Brexit vote and worries about Japan's fiscal policies sapped risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average fell 2.3 percent to 16,562.55, the biggest daily drop since May 2.

The already pressured dollar sank further against the yen after Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato reiterated his view that the BOJ should consider its 2 percent inflation target as a long-term goal with room for flexibility, rather than one with a rigid deadline.

That meant the BOJ should modify its current massive asset buying programme, which was intended to be a short-term move aimed at shocking the public out of its deflationary mindset.

The broader Topix declined 2.2 percent to 1,331.81 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 2.3 percent to 12,004.95. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Joshua Hunt; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)