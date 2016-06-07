TOKYO, June 7 Japanese share prices bounced back from a four-week low on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held back from giving a clear hint on the Fed's rate hike timing, even as she stuck to the script that an increase is likely resonably soon.

The Nikkei average rose 0.6 percent to 16,675.45 while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,340.77, with resource-related companies outperforming the market.

Turnover remained low at 1.78 trillion yen, about a quarter below the average over the last 100 sessions. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editingt by Eric Meijer)