TOKYO, June 9 Japanese shares prices fell on Thursday with financials leading the losses on falling global bond yields, while exporters' shares were not helped by the yen's gain against the dollar.

The Nikkei average fell 1.0 percent to 16,668.41, near the middle of its trading range in recent weeks. The broader Topix shed 1.0 percent to 1,337.41.

Bank shares lost 2.6 percent while insurers fell 2.5 percent. Transport equipment makers were down 1.7 percent.

Turnover was 1.785 trillion yen, about 30 percent below the average over the past year.

