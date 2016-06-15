TOKYO, June 15 Japanese stocks rose in choppy
trade on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak thanks to
short-covering, while coming central bank meetings and worries
that Britain might vote to leave the European Union kept
investors on edge.
The Nikkei share average ended 0.4 percent higher at
15,919.58 after trading in negative territory in the morning.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to 1,277.11 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to
11,510.18.
Investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting later in the day, and a Bank of Japan
review on Thursday, from which no change is expected.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)