TOKYO, June 30 Japan's Nikkei share average erased earlier gains to end almost flat on Thursday, but suffered its biggest monthly decline in four years as the shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union sowed deep uncertainty.

The Nikkei ended up 0.06 percent at 15,575.92, giving up most of an earlier rise of almost 1.4 percent while the broader Topix ended down 0.15 percent to 1,245.82, hurt by the yen's rebound.

Investors booked profits on defensive shares such as drugmakers while brokerage shares pared some of their sharp losses earlier this month.

On the month, the Nikkei dropped 9.6 percent, its biggest fall since May 2012. In the first half-year, it was down 18.2 percent due in large part to the rise in the yen.

Data published from the exchange showed foreign investors sold 130.1 billion yen of cash Japanese stocks, but bought 147.7 billion yen in futures last week when the market was hit by the Brexit vote.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)