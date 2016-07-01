BRIEF-Wisdomtree reports Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
TOKYO, July 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday for a fifth day as bargain hunting continued and risk appetites remained solid after U.S. and European shares gained.
The Nikkei ended up 0.7 percent at 15,682.48.
Japanese stocks have erased about half of their losses in the wake of Britain's shock vote a week ago to leave the European Union.
For the week, the Nikkei jumped 4.9 percent, the biggest weekly gain since mid-April.
The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,254.44 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 11,320.65. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, Feb 3 The dollar recovered from 12-week lows but was poised for a fourth straight weekly loss in cautious trading on Friday ahead of U.S. payrolls data, while a set of healthy corporate results underpinned gains across European equity markets.
* Ascendant Resources provides El Mochito mine and exploration update