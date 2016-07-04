TOKYO, July 4 Japanese stocks gained on Monday, rising for a sixth day as global worries over Britain's vote to leave the European Union receded, but trading volume was extremely thin due to a U.S. holiday.

The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 15,775.80, posting six days of gains, the longest winning streak since November.

The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,261.97, with only 1.58 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since December.

U.S. financial markets are closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to 11,396.69. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)