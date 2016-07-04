TOKYO, July 4 Japanese stocks gained on Monday,
rising for a sixth day as global worries over Britain's vote to
leave the European Union receded, but trading volume was
extremely thin due to a U.S. holiday.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 15,775.80, posting
six days of gains, the longest winning streak since November.
The broader Topix rose 0.6 percent to 1,261.97, with
only 1.58 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since
December.
U.S. financial markets are closed on Monday for the
Independence Day holiday.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.7 percent to
11,396.69.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)