UPDATE 4-AstraZeneca flags tough 2017, yet confident on key cancer trial
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average ended a six-day winning streak in thin trade on Tuesday after a stronger yen triggered profit taking, while bank shares underperformed on fears of counterparty risk following a fall in European bank stocks.
The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 15,669.33 after gaining 5.5 percent in the course of its six day rally.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,256.64, with only 1.578 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level since December.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.5 percent to 11,342.45. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)
BRUSSELS, Feb 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 2 Merck & Co Inc, faced with patent expirations and increasing development costs for its high-profile Keytruda cancer immunotherapy, reassured investors on Thursday with a 2017 profit forecast roughly in line with Wall Street expectations.