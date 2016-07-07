BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO says MYSTIC cancer drug trial "not binary"
Feb 2 Astrazeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told reporters after Q4 results:
TOKYO, July 7 Japan's Nikkei share average fell for the third straight session on Thursday, as an undercurrent of Brexit fears kept risk asset markets nervous.
The Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 15,276.24, hurt by renewed strength in the yen as Brexit fears have resurfaced.
The broader Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,226.09 with 1.83 billion shares changing hands, down from Wednesday's 2.2 billion.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.75 percent to 11,045.54.
The index for the Mothers start-up market declined 3 percent to 980.27. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON, Feb 2 The dollar slipped to a 12-week low on Thursday and stock and bonds markets both showed caution after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat view of the world but gave no hint on when it will next raise interest rates.
LONDON, Feb 2 European equities fell on Thursday, with companies such as Germany's Deutsche Bank and Denmark's Novo Nordisk leading the broader market lower after their results failed to cheer investors.