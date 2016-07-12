TOKYO, July 12 Japan's Nikkei averaged rallied
on Tuesday as investors took heart from a sliding yen and hopes
for fiscal stimulus that Tokyo is expected to launch.
Boosted by financials and exporters, the Nikkei share
average rose 2.46 percent to 16,095.65, its highest
close since June 23.
The broader Topix added 2.4 percent to 1,285.73 with
32 of its 33 subsectors in the black. A total of 2.357 billion
shares changed hands, the highest in a week.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 2.4 percent to
11,566.66 and the index for the Mothers start-up market
climbed 0.9 percent to 995.89.
