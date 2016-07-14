UPDATE 2-Deutsche fined $630 mln for failures over Russian money-laundering
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
TOKYO, July 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fourth straight day to a more than one-month high on Thursday, after the yen's weakness lifted risk sentiment.
The Nikkei ended 1.0 percent higher to 16,385.89, the highest closing level since June 10.
The broader Topix climbed 0.8 percent to 1,311.16 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.7 percent to 11,785.75.
At 0614 GMT, the dollar was up 0.9 percent at 105.42 yen . (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sam Holmes)
* Shares rise 1.5 percent to top of blue-chip index (Adds UK fine, statement from UK regulator and Deutsche Bank)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares steadied in early trading on Tuesday as a rally in companies such as British online supermarket Ocado on strong results was offset by weaker firms like UPM-Kymmene and Givaudan following their updates.
* SES and Satcom Global sign an agreement for global Ku-band network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)