TOKYO, July 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
for a sixth straight day on Tuesday to a near six-week high,
with a sagging yen and Wall Street's rise to a fresh record
boosting investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The Nikkei gained 1.4 percent to 16,723.31 points
after touching 16,726.71, its highest since June 9.
SoftBank Group Corp sank 10.3 percent with the
telecoms conglomerate's bid for British chip designer ARM
Holdings seen adding to its already large debt burden.
Nintendo Co rose 14.4 percent, continuing to ride
high on the global success of the Pokemon GO mobile game now
available in 35 countries. Nintendo's trading volume hit a new
record high for an individual stock on the Tokyo bourse.
The broader Topix was up 1.1 percent at 1,331.39 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to
11,939.98.
