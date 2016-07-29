* Nikkei falls 0.35 pct for week
* Topix volume, turnover highest since June 24
* Banks, insurers' gains offset real estate stocks' drops
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, July 29 Tokyo stocks rose in volatile
trade on Friday as banks and insurers gained, offsetting
disappointment the Bank of Japan's policy easing fell short of
investors' high expectations.
Financial stocks surged as investors took heart from the
central bank's decision to hold off from cutting interest rates
charged on a portion of excess reserves financial institutions
park at the BOJ deeper into negative territory.
The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher to 16,569.27,
recovering from an 1.8 percent drop to 16,174.35 after the BOJ's
policy decision was released.
For the week, the Nikkei fell 0.35 percent.
The BOJ expanded monetary stimulus on Friday through a
modest increase in purchases of exchange-rated funds, but
maintained its base money target at 80 trillion yen ($775
billion) as well as the pace of purchases for other assets
including Japanese government bonds.
"ETF buying has a direct positive impact to the stock
market, but its decision to hold off bond buying hit the
dollar-yen. Since a stronger yen has a much bigger impact to the
equities market (than ETF buying), it was not a satisfying
outcome to stocks after all," said Takuya Takahashi, a
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Traders had widely expected the BOJ to increase its already
massive purchases of government bonds and some riskier assets
such as ETFs and possibly real-estate investment trusts (REITs).
But its decision to keep unchanged its interest rate on some
deposits at minus 0.1 percent boosted financial companies.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group jumped 7.7 percent
and Mizuho Financial Group soared 5.7 percent. Dai-ichi
Life Insurance Co surged 8.7 percent and Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa Holdings rose 4.3 percent.
"The BOJ's announcement to expand easing came as no
surprise. (BOJ Governor Haruhiko) Kuroda has been under
tremendous pressure from the Abe administration to roll out
further stimulus alongside Abe's 28 trillion yen fiscal package
earlier this week," said Martin King, co-managing director at
Tyton Capital Advisors. "A seemingly invincible yen continues to
undermine the efficacy of Abe's measures and decisive action at
the BOJ is timely."
The safe-haven yen jumped against the dollar to 103.46 yen
, up 1.7 percent, hurting sentiment and sent stocks lower
in mid-afternoon trade.
"Investors should now be thinking about the long-term
implications of the nationalisation of the Japanese ETF market.
Many (investors) question whether or not a further decrease in
already negative interest rates is necessary to solve the
perennial cash-hoarding of Japanese companies," King said.
Real estate shares dived after the JGB benchmark 10-year
yield rose to a one-month high.
Mitsubishi Estate Co fell 2.6 percent and Mitsui
Fudosan Co shed 2.0 percent.
The broader Topix rose 1.2 percent to 1,322.74, with
3.19 billion shares changing hands, while turnover was 3.3
trillion yen, both the highest level since June 24.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.1 percent to
11,879.95.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)