TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a five-week high on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after oil prices jumped the previous day and a weak yen lifted risk appetite.
The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 17,024.76, the highest closing level since Sept. 6.
The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to hit a four-month closing high of 1,356.35.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.4 percent to 12,144.65. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.