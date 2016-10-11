TOKYO Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a five-week high on Tuesday, led by mining stocks after oil prices jumped the previous day and a weak yen lifted risk appetite.

The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 17,024.76, the highest closing level since Sept. 6.

The broader Topix rose 0.4 percent to hit a four-month closing high of 1,356.35.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.4 percent to 12,144.65. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)