BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
TOKYO Oct 13 Japan's Nikkei share average gave up early gains and slipped on Thursday as the yen clawed back ground it had lost to the dollar, with sentiment further undercut by China's weak trade numbers.
Chinese exports in September dropped by a sharper-than-expected 10 percent from a year earlier.
The dollar skidded 0.4 percent to 103.73 yen, moving away from its Wednesday high of 104.49 yen, which was its highest level since late July.
The Nikkei slipped 0.4 percent to end at 16,774.24, moving away from last Friday's five-week highs.
The broader Topix finished flat at 1,342.31.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 edged down 0.1 percent to 12,007.59. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk; Editing by)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.