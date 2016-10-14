TOKYO Oct 14 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
in choppy trade on Friday as index heavyweight Fast Retailing
Co's strong gains offset negative sentiment from Wall
Street's weakness overnight.
The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent higher after trading in
negative territory earlier. The benchmark index was nearly flat
for the week.
The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,347.19 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to
12,046.36.
Fast Retailing jumped 5 percent after the owner of the
Uniqlo casual-wear brand said it expected operating profit to
jump 38 percent to a record high 175 billion yen ($1.70 billion)
for the year ending in August 2017.
Fast Retailing's good news contributed a hefty positive 64
points to the Nikkei.
($1 = 102.9000 yen)
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)