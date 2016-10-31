BRIEF-Alibaba affiliate nears deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Nikkei fell on Monday as heightened uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election kept investors on edge, but shares of major shipping firms jumped after news that they will merge their container shipping businesses.
Trading was choppy as most investors opted to stay on the sidelines before major events this week such as the Bank Of Japan's policy meeting, which ends on Tuesday. The BOJ is likely to hold off on expanding stimulus after a major policy overhaul last month.
Investors are also focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve policy review on Wednesday and U.S. jobs data on Friday, ahead of the Nov. 8 presidential election which some polls now suggest may be too close to call.
The Nikkei fell 0.1 percent to 17,425.02 points, while the broader Topix was marginally higher, adding 0.04 percent to 1,393.02. The Nikkei benchmark index rose 5.9 percent this month.
Turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section in October hit the lowest this year, while volume was the lowest since September 2012.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.1 percent to 12,487.46.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Alibaba affiliate, Ant Financial, nearing deal to buy MoneyGram International - WSJ citing sources Source text - http://on.wsj.com/2jzKUQs Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 26 Actelion said the new research and development company to be created following the $30 billion takeover by Johnson & Johnson will be launched with 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion)in cash.
FRANKFURT, Jan 26 A U.S. court has issued a preliminary injunction on a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said on Thursday.