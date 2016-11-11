* Nikkei soars 2.8 pct on the week
* Non-ferrous metal stocks higher on rising copper price
* Nikkei trims gains on profit-taking
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 11 Japan's Nikkei stood firmer on
Friday, not far a nine-month high, as investors took profit
after markets rose on hopes that President-elect Donald Trump's
policies could boost growth.
The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 17,374.79, after
rising as much as 17,621.73 earlier, the highest level since
Feb. 2.
For the week, the benchmark index soared 2.8 percent, the
biggest weekly gain since early September.
Expectations of higher inflation and economic growth under
Trump, whose key policy priorities include generous tax cuts and
higher infrastructure and defence spending, spurred buying in
U.S. shares, which energised the bulls in the Japanese market as
well.
"Investors took heart from hopes that the market may be
entering a new era," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global market &
commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas. "But the market will also
be sensitive to Trump's comments and attitudes in the future. If
he repeats what he said in his campaign about monetary policy or
Japan-U.S. alliance, the market could get rocked."
Financials soared after U.S. Treasury yields climbed on the
view that Trump's economic policies would push up inflation.
Japan's financial institutions are seeking higher-yielding
investment opportunities for their foreign debt investments.
Dai-ichi Life Holdings jumped 8.8 percent, MS&AD
Insurance soared 2.3 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group surged 9.0 percent.
Non-ferrous metal stocks also gained ground, with Mitsubishi
Materials Corp leaping 6.9 percent and Dowa Holdings
rising 4.0 percent after copper surged more than 5
percent to a 16-month high on speculation that Trump could boost
U.S. construction spending.
The broader Topix added 0.1 percent to 1,378.28 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent to
12,383.44.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)