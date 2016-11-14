TOKYO Nov 14 Jpanese shares rose on Monday as a weak yen bolstered exporter shares, with the Nikkei rising 1.7 percent to 17,672.62, the highest closing level since Feb 2.

Expectations that the Trump Administration's policies will stoke U.S. inflation, and upbeat economic data at home, underpinned financials and the market's outlook.

The broader Topix rose 1.6 percent to 1,400.00, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.6 percent to 12,583.05. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa)