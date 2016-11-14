BRIEF-Jeld-Wen announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says pricing of its initial public offering of 25 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $23 per share
TOKYO Nov 14 Jpanese shares rose on Monday as a weak yen bolstered exporter shares, with the Nikkei rising 1.7 percent to 17,672.62, the highest closing level since Feb 2.
Expectations that the Trump Administration's policies will stoke U.S. inflation, and upbeat economic data at home, underpinned financials and the market's outlook.
The broader Topix rose 1.6 percent to 1,400.00, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.6 percent to 12,583.05. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa)
TORONTO, Jan 26 Bank of Nova Scotia on Thursday opened a new facility to develop technology such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, looking to position itself ahead of rivals in the hotly competitive fintech sector.
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share