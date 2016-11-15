TOKYO Nov 15 Japan's Nikkei share average ended marginally lower in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors took profits from sharp gains in the past few days, offsetting gains in banking stocks, which rose on better-than-expected half-year earnings.

The Nikkei dropped 0.03 percent to 17,668.15 after opening a tad higher, while the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent at 1,402.98.

The Nikkei has risen nearly 9 percent since the U.S. election result last Wednesday, driven by hopes that Donald Trump's economic policies would favour Japanese exporters by strengthening the dollar.

The 10-year U.S. bond yield has jumped about 0.40 percentage point to 10-month highs since Trump was declared the winner last Wednesday.

The dollar is up 6.7 percent over the same term, and in Asia trading on Tuesday, the dollar was at 108.19, down 0.3 percent from an overnight level of 108.545 yen.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to 12,615.04.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)