BRIEF-Global Telecom and Vimpelcom appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy
* Says Vimpelcom and co appoints Matthieu Galvani CEO of Djezzy Source: (http://bit.ly/2jU69x8) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 17 Japanese stocks ended marginally higher on Thursday as stocks were bought after the central bank's first fixed-rate debt purchasing operation weakened the yen.
The Nikkei ended flat at 17,862.63 in choppy trade, while the Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,423.08. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.1 percent, to 12,786.58.
Utility and food sectors attracted buying, while financials, beneficiaries of rising U.S. yields and Japanese bond yields, slipped on profit-taking. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
Jan 26 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on Wednesday. * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters in an interview. * RB
ZURICH, Jan 26 Swiss biotech company Actelion said on Thursday it had agreed to be purchased by Johnson & Johnson in a $30 billion deal.