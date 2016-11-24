TOKYO Nov 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a sixth day on Thursday helped by hopes for better exporters' earnings as the dollar jumped against the yen.

The dollar's rise followed upbeat U.S. economic data that further raised the prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.

The Nikkei ended 0.9 percent higher at 18,333.41, extending its gains into a sixth day to post its longest winning streak since mid-July.

The Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,459.96, rising for a 10th day.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to 13,105.50. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)