TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a seventh straight session on Friday after U.S. shares soared and the dollar jumped further against the yen, boosting prospects for better corporate earnings.

The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 18,381.22, extending its longest winning streak since November 2015.

For the week, the benchmark index rose 2.3 percent, rising for three straight weeks.

The broader Topix ended 0.3 percent higher to 1,464.53, rising for an 11th day to post the longest winning streak since May 2015.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 13,146.29. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)