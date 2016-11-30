TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese stocks ended nearly flat on Wednesday as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of an OPEC meeting later in the day to decide on production cuts and a crucial weekend referendum in Italy.

The Nikkei share average was flat at 18,308.48.

The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,469.43 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,182.36.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)