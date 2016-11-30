BRIEF-ObsEva SA announces pricing of initial public offering
* Announced pricing of its initial public offering of 6.45 million common shares at initial public offering price of $15 per share
TOKYO Nov 30 Japanese stocks ended nearly flat on Wednesday as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of an OPEC meeting later in the day to decide on production cuts and a crucial weekend referendum in Italy.
The Nikkei share average was flat at 18,308.48.
The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,469.43 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at 13,182.36.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Us foods announces upsizing and pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
* Kornit announces pricing of upsized public offering of ordinary shares