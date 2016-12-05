BRIEF-Horizon Global offerings of common stock priced at $18.50 per share
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
TOKYO Dec 5 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday after Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's defeat in a constitutional reform referendum gave investors an opportunity to sell into a market that had rallied to 11-month highs late last week.
The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 18,274.99, its lowest closing level since Nov. 22.
Tokyo's banking sub-sector index underperformed to lose 1.8 percent amid caution over the referendum's effect on Italy's banking system.
The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 both fell 0.8 percent to 1,466.96 and 13,156.93, respectively. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes