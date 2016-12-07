BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals
TOKYO Dec 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a surge in index-heavyweight SoftBank after it announced a bold investment foray into the United States.
SoftBank ended 6.2 percent higher after Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said he would invest $50 billion in U.S. companies.
The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 18,496.69 points. SoftBank contributed a hefty positive 50 points to the Nikkei, or more than a third of the benchmark index's point gains.
The broader Topix advanced 0.9 percent to 1,490.62 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to 13,344.30.
Investment sentiment was also support by another record close on Wall Street overnight. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 The largest shareholder in Oi SA will oppose any alternate reorganization plan that does not come from within the debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier, which is struggling to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
* Reports fourth quarter 2016 diluted earnings per share of $0.07