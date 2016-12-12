BRIEF-Airbus Helicopters targets book to bill ratio of 1 in 2017
* Airbus Helicopters CEO says there is still helicopter overcapacity in oil and gas industry
TOKYO Dec 12 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a fifth day on Monday helped by a strong show on Wall Street and a weak yen, while investors picked up defensive stocks that underperformed in the recent rally.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 19,155.03, the highest closing level since mid-December last year.
The broader Topix added 0.4 percent to 1,531.43 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.4 percent to 13,712.76. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.
BEIRUT, Jan 26 Lebanon relaunched its first oil and gas exploration and production licensing round after a three-year delay, its energy minister said on Thursday, kick-starting the development of a hydrocarbon industry stalled by national political paralysis.