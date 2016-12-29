TOKYO Dec 29 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a near three-week low on Thursday as weakness on Wall Street
and a stronger yen hurt sentiment, but Takata Corp
surged 16 percent on news that it could settle U.S. criminal
charges over defective air bags.
The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 19,145.14 points,
the lowest closing price since Dec. 9. Trading in the Japanese
market for 2016 ends on Friday.
The index looked set to end the year with a gain of about
0.6 percent after a more than 16 percent rally in the fourth
quarter.
Toshiba Corp continued to worry investors, diving
17 percent after rating agencies cut the company's credit
ratings.
Air bag maker Takata soared 16 percent after a source told
Reuters that it could settle criminal charges with the U.S.
Department of Justice before the Obama administration leaves
office next month.
The broader Topix declined 1.2 percent to 1,518.39
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.2 percent to
13,622.00.
