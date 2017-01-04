TOKYO Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei share average
started 2017 trading on a strong note on Wednesday as investors
cheered upbeat global economic data released during Japan's
holidays, and a weaker yen boosted exporters.
The Nikkei rose 2.5 percent to 19.594.16, making the
biggest gains in about two months and closing at its highest
level since early December 2015.
The broader Topix gained 2.4 percent to 1,554.48,
also its highest finish in over a year, led by gains in
shippers, steelmakers and exporters.
Advancers outnumbered decliners by more than 15-to-1.
Toshiba, the most traded stock on the main board by
turnover, ended down 2 percent following volatile trade after a
media report said the security watchdog suspects the Japanese
conglomerate of misreporting profits.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Hideyuki Sano)