TOKYO Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei share average started 2017 trading on a strong note on Wednesday as investors cheered upbeat global economic data released during Japan's holidays, and a weaker yen boosted exporters.

The Nikkei rose 2.5 percent to 19.594.16, making the biggest gains in about two months and closing at its highest level since early December 2015.

The broader Topix gained 2.4 percent to 1,554.48, also its highest finish in over a year, led by gains in shippers, steelmakers and exporters.

Advancers outnumbered decliners by more than 15-to-1.

Toshiba, the most traded stock on the main board by turnover, ended down 2 percent following volatile trade after a media report said the security watchdog suspects the Japanese conglomerate of misreporting profits. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Hideyuki Sano)