TOKYO Jan 20 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday
as investors covered their short positions, but gains were
tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before
the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 19,137.91. For
the week, it dropped 0.8 percent.
The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,533.46,
with only 1.79 billion shares changing hands, compared to
average trading volume of 2.06 billion shares in the past 30
days.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to
13,747.11.
Takata Corp dived by the limit down level for a
second day, ending 21 percent lower as investors grappled with
the management efforts to restructure the embattled air bag
maker. A source told Reuters that bidders for Takata are pushing
for a court-mediated turnaround for the firm's domestic
business.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)