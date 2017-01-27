UPDATE 11-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship off Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as sentiment was helped by the dollar's strength against the yen on optimism over the U.S. economic outlook, but gains were limited on worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 19,467.40, and it gained 1.7 percent for the week.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent at 1,549.25, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent higher at 13,907.16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on Saturday it was confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 deliveries of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives