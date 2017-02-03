UPDATE 10-Seven sailors missing after US Navy destroyer collides with container ship in Japan
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's Nikkei ended flat in choppy trade on Friday as investors awaited the release of the U.S. monthly jobs report, which will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, while bank stocks outperformed on higher yields.
The Nikkei was flat at 18,918.20 points after traversing positive and negative territory. The benchmark index fell 2.8 percent this week.
The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent at 1,514.99 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to 13,576.07. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.
June 16 Apparel retailer Buckle Inc said on Friday that credit card information of some of its customers may have been compromised after its payment system was breached by a "criminal entity" following purchases made at some of its stores.