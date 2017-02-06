TOKYO Feb 6 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday as bank stocks climed following measures ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce regulation in the financial sector, although a slightly stronger yen kept gains limited.

The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 18,976.71.

The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,520.42 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to 13,618.16.

Traders said that most investors were expected to stay on the sidelines before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10 and 11, with trade and currencies likely to be on the agenda. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)