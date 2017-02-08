TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up on Wednesday, swinging away from earlier losses as the yen's
recent rise against the dollar stalled and upbeat earnings
helped shore up market sentiment.
The Nikkei closed 0.5 percent higher at 19,007.60.
"The Nikkei dipped in the morning as the yen initially
appreciated, but equities were bought back in the afternoon as
the currency market stabilised," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.
"Shares of companies that revised up their earnings
forecasts are finding bids, but caution towards the Abe-Trump
summit is limiting overall risk-taking activity."
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald
Trump are scheduled to hold a two-day summit starting on Friday,
with trade and currency policy expected to be high on the
agenda.
With Asahi Glass Co surging more than 9 percent
after raising its full-year forecast and announcing a share
buyback plan, the glass sector rose 2.5 percent and
was the best sector performer on the board.
Blue chips like Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and
trading house Mitsui & Co also posted solid gains after
releasing upbeat earnings results.
The broader Topix added 0.5 percent to 1,524.15 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.6 percent to
13,673.03.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)