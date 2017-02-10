TOKYO Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.

The Nikkei gained 2.5 percent to 19,378.93, its highest closing level since Jan. 27. For the week, the index added 2.4 percent, the biggest weekly gain since early December.

The broader Topix gained 2.2 percent to 1,546.56 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 2.3 percent to 13,876.41.

Traders said that investors would also be focused on the outcome of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later in the global day, with discussions likely to touch on trade, security and macroeconomic issues including currencies. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)