TOKYO Feb 15 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
near six-week highs touched earlier in the week on Wednesday, as
shares of insurers soared after comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen boosted U.S. and global bond yields.
The Nikkei gained 1 percent to 19,437.98, near
Monday's intraday high of 19,519.44. The broader Topix
rose 1.0 percent to 1,553.69.
The insurers subindex gained 4.2 percent, its
biggest gain in three months, with T&D Holdings rising
5.3 percent on the announcement of a share buyback.
Toshiba Corp, the most heavily traded stock on the
main board, tanked 8.8 percent after it booked a massive
writedown and said it may sell its prized flash-memory chip
unit.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)