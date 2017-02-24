BRIEF-Whole Foods Market enters into a change of control agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck
* Whole Foods Market says on June 14, co entered into a change of control letter agreement with CFO Keith Manbeck - sec filing
TOKYO Feb 24 Japanese stocks fell on Friday, with investors staying on the sidelines as a lack of clarity over U.S. economic policies under President Donald Trump and political uncertainty in Europe weighed on sentiment.
The Nikkei 225 fell 0.5 percent to 19,283.54. The benchmark index however gained 0.3 percent on the week.
The broader Topix index shed 0.4 percent to 1,550.14, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to close at 13,893.04.
For the mid-day stocks report please see: (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
June 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million in cash, the retailer's fourth e-commerce acquisition in less than a year.
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing