TOKYO, April 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
touched a near three-week high on Monday with broader investor
risk sentiment improving after centrist Emmanuel Macron took a
step towards the French presidency after the weekend's voting.
The Nikkei ended Monday 1.4 percent higher at
18,875.88 after rising earlier to 18,910.33, its highest since
April 5.
Shares of exporters advanced as the safe-haven yen fell
sharply against the dollar on the results of the French
presidential election's first round. Firms related to the
defence industry also rose on lingering North Korea tensions.
The broader Topix advanced 1 percent to 1,503.19 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.95 percent to
13,447.69.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)