TOKYO May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.

The Nikkei finished 0.7 percent higher at 19,445.70, its highest close since March 21.

It added 1.3 percent for the week. Tokyo markets will be closed for three days from Wednesday for a string of holidays known as Golden Week.

Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big technology stocks that more than offset weak U.S. economic data, and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.

The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,550.30, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was up 0.7 percent at 13,849.15.