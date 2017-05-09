TOKYO May 9 Japanese stocks edged down on
Tuesday as the market ran out of steam after rallying to a
17-month high on Monday, though it was supported by the yen
languishing at a near two-month low against the dollar.
The Nikkei share average lost 0.25 percent to
19,843.00. The index remained in reach of 19,929.48, its highest
level since December 2015 reached on Monday when Emmanuel Macron
was elected president of France, improving investor risk
sentiment.
The broader Topix declined 0.25 percent to 1,581.77
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent to
14,125.81.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)