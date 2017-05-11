TOKYO May 11 Japanese stocks rose to their
highest level since December 2015, helped by strong earnings
from Softbank, while the yen remained near its lowest
level since March after declining in the last four sessions.
The yen has declined more than 5 percent in less than a
month, triggering a rally in stocks.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to
19,951.55, its highest close since Dec. 1, 2015, helped by a 2
percent rise in Nikkei heavyweight Softbank after it reported
strong earnings.
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board recorded the third
highest turnover in the year so far.
The broader Topix rose 0.1 percent to 1,586.86
points.
The dollar was trading at 114.14 yen, near its
highest level since mid-March.
